Tuesday's game features the High Point Panthers (8-4) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-2) matching up at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena (on December 19) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 80-73 win for High Point.

The game has no line set.

High Point vs. UNC Greensboro Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: High Point, North Carolina

High Point, North Carolina Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

High Point vs. UNC Greensboro Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 80, UNC Greensboro 73

Spread & Total Prediction for High Point vs. UNC Greensboro

Computer Predicted Spread: High Point (-6.6)

High Point (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 152.9

High Point has a 9-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UNC Greensboro, who is 3-5-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Panthers are 5-5-0 and the Spartans are 7-1-0.

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers have a +167 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.9 points per game. They're putting up 86.5 points per game to rank 14th in college basketball and are allowing 72.6 per outing to rank 224th in college basketball.

The 46.8 rebounds per game High Point averages rank first in the nation, and are 14.8 more than the 32.0 its opponents collect per contest.

High Point hits 9.5 three-pointers per game (37th in college basketball), 2.2 more than its opponents (7.3). It is shooting 37.1% from deep (57th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.5%.

The Panthers rank 12th in college basketball with 108.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 223rd in college basketball defensively with 90.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

High Point has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (90th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.0 (326th in college basketball).

