North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Guilford County, North Carolina today, we've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwest Guilford High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 19
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Metrolina Christian Academy at Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northern Guilford High School at Reidsville Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Reidsville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
T Wingate Andrews High School at Southwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 19
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
High Point Central High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
