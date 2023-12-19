The Chattanooga Mocs (5-3) play the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Sam Alexis: 13.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK Honor Huff: 16.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jan Zidek: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyler Millin: 9.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Myles Che: 9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Gardner-Webb vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison

Chattanooga Rank Chattanooga AVG Gardner-Webb AVG Gardner-Webb Rank 157th 75.9 Points Scored 74.0 202nd 132nd 69.0 Points Allowed 69.2 139th 51st 36.6 Rebounds 35.9 66th 191st 9.0 Off. Rebounds 10.8 74th 18th 9.9 3pt Made 6.4 264th 196th 13.0 Assists 12.4 239th 234th 12.6 Turnovers 11.0 114th

