High school basketball is happening today in Forsyth County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Carver High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 19

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Surry High School at Mount Tabor High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 19

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Guilford High School at West Forsyth High School

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 19

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at Glenn High School

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 19

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Forsyth High School at South Stokes High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Parkland High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Walkertown High School at Reagan High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forsyth High School at East Surry High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

High Point Central High School at Oak Grove High School