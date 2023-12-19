North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Forsyth County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carver High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Surry High School at Mount Tabor High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Guilford High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 19
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at Glenn High School
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 19
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Forsyth High School at South Stokes High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atkins Academic & Technology High School at Parkland High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walkertown High School at Reagan High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forsyth High School at East Surry High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 19
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
High Point Central High School at Oak Grove High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Winston Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
