North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davie County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Davie County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Davie County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Davie County High School at Alexander Central High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Taylorsville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.