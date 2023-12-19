North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Davidson County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.
Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tabernacle Christian School at Union Grove Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Rowan High School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at North Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salisbury High School at West Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Lexington, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lexington Senior High School at South Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Denton, NC
- Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
