The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Cabarrus County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Rowan High School at Concord High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Cabarrus High School at Jay M. Robinson High School