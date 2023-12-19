North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cabarrus County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Cabarrus County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
West Rowan High School at Concord High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Cabarrus High School at Jay M. Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Concord, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
