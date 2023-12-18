The Delaware State Hornets (6-7) are heavy underdogs (by 20.5 points) to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 141.5 for the matchup.

Wake Forest vs. Delaware State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wake Forest -20.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

In five games this season, Wake Forest and its opponents have gone over 141.5 total points.

The average total in Wake Forest's contests this year is 148.4, 6.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Demon Deacons' ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

Wake Forest has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Demon Deacons have played as a favorite of -10000 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 99% chance of a victory for Wake Forest.

Wake Forest vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wake Forest 5 71.4% 79.0 154.1 69.4 142.8 147.4 Delaware State 5 55.6% 75.1 154.1 73.4 142.8 139.1

Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends

The 79.0 points per game the Demon Deacons score are 5.6 more points than the Hornets give up (73.4).

When Wake Forest puts up more than 73.4 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Wake Forest vs. Delaware State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wake Forest 3-4-0 0-1 3-4-0 Delaware State 7-2-0 1-0 4-5-0

Wake Forest vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wake Forest Delaware State 13-3 Home Record 4-8 4-8 Away Record 2-14 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 74.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

