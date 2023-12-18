The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) will meet the Delaware State Hornets (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network.

Wake Forest vs. Delaware State Game Information

Wake Forest Players to Watch

  • Andrew Carr: 16.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Cameron Hildreth: 17.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hunter Sallis: 19.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kevin Miller: 16.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Marqus Marion: 2.0 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

Delaware State Players to Watch

Wake Forest vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG Delaware State AVG Delaware State Rank
102nd 78.9 Points Scored 70.4 263rd
216th 72.7 Points Allowed 76.1 287th
317th 29.4 Rebounds 32.5 216th
342nd 6.3 Off. Rebounds 10.5 87th
129th 8.0 3pt Made 4.2 353rd
299th 11.3 Assists 11.5 289th
76th 10.4 Turnovers 15.4 350th

