The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Delaware State Hornets (6-7) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wake Forest vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wake Forest Stats Insights

This season, the Demon Deacons have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.

In games Wake Forest shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Demon Deacons are the 259th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets rank 195th.

The Demon Deacons record 79 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 73.4 the Hornets allow.

When Wake Forest scores more than 73.4 points, it is 4-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Wake Forest fared better at home last season, posting 79.1 points per game, compared to 74.4 per game in road games.

The Demon Deacons gave up 71.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.8).

In home games, Wake Forest drained 1.7 fewer three-pointers per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (10.8). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.8%) compared to on the road (37.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule