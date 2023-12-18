Monday's game that pits the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3) against the Delaware State Hornets (6-7) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-64 in favor of Wake Forest, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 18.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest vs. Delaware State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wake Forest vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 82, Delaware State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Wake Forest vs. Delaware State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wake Forest (-18.3)

Wake Forest (-18.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.4

Wake Forest has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Delaware State is 7-2-0. The Demon Deacons are 3-4-0 and the Hornets are 4-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game (scoring 79.0 points per game to rank 94th in college basketball while giving up 69.4 per outing to rank 142nd in college basketball) and have a +86 scoring differential overall.

The 34.6 rebounds per game Wake Forest averages rank 259th in the country. Its opponents grab 34.3 per contest.

Wake Forest makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (130th in college basketball) while shooting 36.1% from deep (86th in college basketball). It is making 1.4 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.7 per game while shooting 31.7%.

The Demon Deacons rank 54th in college basketball with 101.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 182nd in college basketball defensively with 89.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Wake Forest wins the turnover battle by 1.5 per game, committing 10.2 (56th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.7.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.