North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Wake County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Green Level High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Drive High School at Middle Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Apex, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at East Wake Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Zebulon, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.