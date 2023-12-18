The Davidson Wildcats (9-1) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

UNC Wilmington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Wilmington vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison

The Seahawks' 54.9 points per game are just 3.1 more points than the 51.8 the Wildcats give up.

UNC Wilmington is 2-2 when it scores more than 51.8 points.

Davidson has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 54.9 points.

The Wildcats record 73 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 69.8 the Seahawks give up.

Davidson is 5-1 when scoring more than 69.8 points.

When UNC Wilmington gives up fewer than 73 points, it is 2-2.

This season the Wildcats are shooting 46.2% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Seahawks give up.

The Seahawks make 32.1% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

UNC Wilmington Leaders

Taylor Henderson: 12.4 PTS, 2 STL, 26.4 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)

12.4 PTS, 2 STL, 26.4 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27) Evan Miller: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Kylah Silver: 11 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

11 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Lexi Jackson: 5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 BLK, 38.9 FG%

5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 BLK, 38.9 FG% Britany Range: 4.4 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

