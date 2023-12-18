Monday's contest that pits the Davidson Wildcats (9-1) versus the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-6) at John M. Belk Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-45 in favor of Davidson, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 18.

The Seahawks head into this game on the heels of a 108-35 loss to Nebraska on Tuesday.

UNC Wilmington vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

UNC Wilmington vs. Davidson Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 80, UNC Wilmington 45

Other CAA Predictions

UNC Wilmington Schedule Analysis

The Seahawks beat the No. 297-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Winthrop Eagles, 66-58, on November 29, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

UNC Wilmington has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

UNC Wilmington Leaders

Taylor Henderson: 12.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 26.4 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)

12.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 26.4 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27) Evan Miller: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Kylah Silver: 11.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

11.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Lexi Jackson: 5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 BLK, 38.9 FG%

5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 BLK, 38.9 FG% Britany Range: 4.4 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

UNC Wilmington Performance Insights

The Seahawks have been outscored by 14.9 points per game (posting 54.9 points per game, 325th in college basketball, while giving up 69.8 per contest, 283rd in college basketball) and have a -119 scoring differential.

The Seahawks score 57.8 points per game at home, and 52.0 away.

UNC Wilmington concedes 58.3 points per game at home, and 81.3 away.

