How to Watch the UNC Greensboro vs. South Carolina Upstate Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-6) battle the UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UNC Greensboro vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison
- The UNC Greensboro Spartans put up an average of 65.5 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 67.4 the South Carolina Upstate Spartans allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 67.4 points, UNC Greensboro is 2-0.
- South Carolina Upstate's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.5 points.
- The South Carolina Upstate Spartans put up 58.5 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 53.9 the UNC Greensboro Spartans allow.
- South Carolina Upstate has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 53.9 points.
- When UNC Greensboro gives up fewer than 58.5 points, it is 6-0.
- This season the South Carolina Upstate Spartans are shooting 40.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the UNC Greensboro Spartans give up.
- The UNC Greensboro Spartans make 41.3% of their shots from the field, just 0.2% more than the South Carolina Upstate Spartans' defensive field-goal percentage.
UNC Greensboro Leaders
- Jayde Gamble: 11.7 PTS, 3.1 STL, 42.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
- Ayanna Khalfani: 10.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 43.0 FG%
- Khalis Cain: 7.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 58.9 FG%
- Isys Grady: 10.8 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
- Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UNC Greensboro Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 81-66
|Carmichael Arena
|12/10/2023
|Elon
|W 52-47
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|North Carolina Central
|W 66-55
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/21/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|12/29/2023
|Converse
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.