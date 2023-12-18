UNC Greensboro vs. South Carolina Upstate December 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-2) meet the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. This clash will begin at 11:00 AM ET.
UNC Greensboro vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
UNC Greensboro Players to Watch
- Trinity Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rebekah Gordon: 11 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AC Markham: 6.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Isabell West: 9.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dakota Reeves: 7.8 PTS, 2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch
