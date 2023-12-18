The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-2) meet the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. This clash will begin at 11:00 AM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UNC Greensboro vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UNC Greensboro Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

Trinity Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Rebekah Gordon: 11 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK AC Markham: 6.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Isabell West: 9.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Dakota Reeves: 7.8 PTS, 2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 6.1 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Gordan: 11 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Markham: 6.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK West: 9.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Reeves: 7.8 PTS, 2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.