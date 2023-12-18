Monday's game features the UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-3) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-6) matching up at G.B. Hodge Center (on December 18) at 11:00 AM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-59 victory for UNC Greensboro, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The UNC Greensboro Spartans are coming off of a 66-55 win over North Carolina Central in their last game on Thursday.

UNC Greensboro vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

UNC Greensboro vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 64, South Carolina Upstate 59

Other SoCon Predictions

UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis

The Spartans' signature victory this season came against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 236) in our computer rankings. The UNC Greensboro Spartans secured the 65-59 win at home on November 29.

Based on the RPI, the South Carolina Upstate Spartans have three losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.

UNC Greensboro has six wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

UNC Greensboro 2023-24 Best Wins

65-59 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 236) on November 29

52-47 at home over Elon (No. 311) on December 10

63-60 on the road over Radford (No. 317) on November 18

61-30 at home over South Carolina State (No. 342) on November 11

66-55 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 343) on December 14

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Jayde Gamble: 11.7 PTS, 3.1 STL, 42.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

11.7 PTS, 3.1 STL, 42.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Ayanna Khalfani: 10 PTS, 7.6 REB, 43 FG%

10 PTS, 7.6 REB, 43 FG% Khalis Cain: 7.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 58.9 FG%

7.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 58.9 FG% Isys Grady: 10.8 PTS, 43 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

10.8 PTS, 43 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.8 PTS, 50 FG%

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

The UNC Greensboro Spartans have a +128 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.6 points per game. They're putting up 65.5 points per game, 197th in college basketball, and are giving up 53.9 per outing to rank 25th in college basketball.

At home, the UNC Greensboro Spartans average 68 points per game. On the road, they average 61.3.

UNC Greensboro gives up 44.1 points per game at home, and 71 away.

