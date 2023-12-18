Monday's contest at Kimmel Arena has the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-6) squaring off against the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-7) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 67-56 victory, as our model heavily favors UNC Asheville.

Their last time out, the Bulldogs lost 60-51 to East Tennessee State on Thursday.

UNC Asheville vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

UNC Asheville vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 67, North Carolina Central 56

Other Big South Predictions

UNC Asheville Schedule Analysis

Against the Tennessee State Tigers on November 12, the Bulldogs picked up their best win of the season, a 53-38 home victory.

UNC Asheville has tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (four).

UNC Asheville 2023-24 Best Wins

53-38 at home over Tennessee State (No. 334) on November 12

67-53 at home over Queens (NC) (No. 337) on November 21

59-48 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 360) on December 9

UNC Asheville Leaders

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 39.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

13.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 39.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Jaila Lee: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Lalmani Simmons: 11.7 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

11.7 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38) Mallory Bruce: 7.4 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

7.4 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Jamaya Blanks: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

UNC Asheville Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game with a +45 scoring differential overall. They put up 58.9 points per game (290th in college basketball) and allow 54.4 per contest (35th in college basketball).

