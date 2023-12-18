Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Rowan County, North Carolina today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at North Hills Christian School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 18

4:30 PM ET on December 18 Location: Salisbury, NC

Salisbury, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Rowan High School at Central Davidson High School