North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rowan County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Rowan County, North Carolina today? We have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at North Hills Christian School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Salisbury, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Rowan High School at Central Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Lexington, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.