If you live in Pitt County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

J.H. Rose High School at South Central High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 18

5:00 PM ET on December 18 Location: Winterville, NC

Winterville, NC Conference: Big East 3A/4A

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

D.H. Conley High School at Washington High School