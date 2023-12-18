North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Onslow County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dixon High School at Neuse Charter School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
