North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Lee County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.
Lee County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklinton High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Lee Christian School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
