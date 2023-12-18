Gordon Hayward is one of the players to watch on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Toronto Raptors (10-15) play the Charlotte Hornets (7-17) at Scotiabank Arena.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Raptors

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: TSN, BSSE

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets dropped their most recent game to the 76ers, 135-82, on Saturday. Brandon Miller was their leading scorer with 14 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 14 4 4 0 1 2 Bryce McGowens 12 2 0 0 0 0 Miles Bridges 9 10 0 0 0 1

Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info

Hornets Players to Watch

Hayward's averages for the season are 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 1 trey per contest.

Terry Rozier gets 23.1 points, 3.4 boards and 7.1 assists per contest, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Hornets receive 12.7 points per game from Mark Williams, plus 9.7 boards and 1.2 assists.

The Hornets get 14.8 points, 4.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Miller.

P.J. Washington averages 13.3 points, 5.1 boards and 2.4 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 23.7 3.1 8.2 1.4 0.4 3.2 Miles Bridges 19.2 6.7 2.2 1.2 0.2 1.9 Gordon Hayward 15 4 4.3 0.8 0.3 1.1 Brandon Miller 14.8 3.8 2.5 0.7 0.6 2.6 P.J. Washington 8.7 4.2 2.5 0.8 1 1.8

