The Norfolk State Spartans (7-2) face the High Point Panthers (4-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

High Point vs. Norfolk State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other High Point Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

High Point Players to Watch

Nakyah Terrell: 10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Lauren Bevis: 15.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Callie Scheier: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Bukky Akinsola: 6.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Amaria McNear: 4.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Terrell: 10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Bevis: 15.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Scheier: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Akinsola: 6.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK McNear: 4.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.