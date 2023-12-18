Monday's game at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has the Norfolk State Spartans (7-4) matching up with the High Point Panthers (4-6) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 18). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 62-60 win for Norfolk State, so expect a tight matchup.

The Panthers dropped their last matchup 77-40 against Davidson on Friday.

High Point vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

High Point vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 62, High Point 60

Other Big South Predictions

High Point Schedule Analysis

The Panthers defeated the No. 216-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Wofford Terriers, 80-64, on November 17, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Panthers are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most losses.

High Point 2023-24 Best Wins

80-64 at home over Wofford (No. 216) on November 17

59-54 at home over Stetson (No. 320) on November 14

High Point Leaders

Nakyah Terrell: 9.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

9.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Lauren Bevis: 14.8 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

14.8 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63) Callie Scheier: 4.9 PTS, 24.5 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

4.9 PTS, 24.5 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Anna Haeger: 6.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

6.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Bukky Akinsola: 5.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%

High Point Performance Insights

The Panthers have been outscored by 12.3 points per game (scoring 59.5 points per game to rank 283rd in college basketball while giving up 71.8 per outing to rank 309th in college basketball) and have a -123 scoring differential overall.

