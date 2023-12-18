The Toronto Raptors (10-15) host Terry Rozier and the Charlotte Hornets (7-17) at Scotiabank Arena on Monday, December 18. The tip is at 7:30 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TSN and BSSE

TSN and BSSE Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena

Gordon Hayward vs. Scottie Barnes Fantasy Comparison

Stat Gordon Hayward Scottie Barnes Total Fantasy Pts 648.6 1068.9 Fantasy Pts Per Game 29.5 42.8 Fantasy Rank 15 59

Gordon Hayward vs. Scottie Barnes Insights

Gordon Hayward & the Hornets

Gordon Hayward gets the Hornets 15.2 points, 4.9 boards and 4.7 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Hornets are being outscored by 9.5 points per game, with a -229 scoring differential overall. They put up 111.5 points per game (23rd in NBA), and give up 121 per contest (26th in league).

The 41.8 rebounds per game Charlotte accumulates rank 25th in the league, 3.4 fewer than the 45.2 its opponents grab.

The Hornets knock down 11.4 three-pointers per game (25th in the league) while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc (19th in NBA). They are making 2.1 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 13.5 per game at 38.7%.

Charlotte forces 13.1 turnovers per game (20th in league) while committing 13.5 (17th in NBA).

Scottie Barnes & the Raptors

Scottie Barnes averages 20.2 points, 8.9 boards and 5.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (sixth in NBA) and 1.2 blocks.

The Raptors have been outscored by 2.3 points per game (scoring 112.5 points per game to rank 21st in the league while allowing 114.8 per outing to rank 19th in the NBA) and have a -58 scoring differential overall.

The 45 rebounds per game Toronto averages rank ninth in the NBA, and are 1.2 more than the 43.8 its opponents record per contest.

The Raptors make 11.4 three-pointers per game (25th in the league) at a 34.1% rate (28th in the NBA), compared to the 13 per outing their opponents make while shooting 38.2% from deep.

Toronto forces 13.2 turnovers per game (18th in the league) while committing 13.5 (17th in NBA action).

Gordon Hayward vs. Scottie Barnes Advanced Stats

Stat Gordon Hayward Scottie Barnes Plus/Minus Per Game -4.6 -3.1 Usage Percentage 21.1% 24.2% True Shooting Pct 54.2% 58.1% Total Rebound Pct 8.3% 13.9% Assist Pct 20.4% 24.9%

