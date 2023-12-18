North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Franklin County, North Carolina. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Franklin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklinton High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Sanford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
