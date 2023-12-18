North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Edgecombe County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Edgecombe County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.
Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bear Grass High School at North East Carolina Preparatory School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Tarboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
