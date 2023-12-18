How to Watch the East Carolina vs. George Mason Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The East Carolina Pirates (5-3) will look to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the George Mason Patriots (8-1) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. This contest is at 6:00 PM ET.
East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
East Carolina vs. George Mason Scoring Comparison
- The Patriots put up 22.7 more points per game (77.3) than the Pirates allow their opponents to score (54.6).
- George Mason has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 54.6 points.
- East Carolina is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 77.3 points.
- The Pirates average 9.3 more points per game (67.6) than the Patriots allow (58.3).
- East Carolina has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 58.3 points.
- George Mason is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 67.6 points.
- This season the Pirates are shooting 39.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Patriots give up.
- The Patriots' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is 2.4 higher than the Pirates have given up.
East Carolina Leaders
- Danae McNeal: 20.9 PTS, 4.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
- Amiya Joyner: 11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 42.3 FG%
- Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Tatyana Wyche: 4.4 PTS, 50 FG%
- Synia Johnson: 6.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.8 FG%
East Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Hampton
|W 75-55
|Minges Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|Coppin State
|W 59-51
|Minges Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|W 72-57
|Minges Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|George Mason
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
