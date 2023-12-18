The Davidson Wildcats (9-1) hope to build on a seven-game winning stretch when they host the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena.

Davidson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Davidson vs. UNC Wilmington Scoring Comparison

The Seahawks average just 3.1 more points per game (54.9) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (51.8).

UNC Wilmington is 2-2 when it scores more than 51.8 points.

Davidson has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 54.9 points.

The Wildcats record only 3.2 more points per game (73.0) than the Seahawks allow (69.8).

Davidson has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 69.8 points.

UNC Wilmington is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 73.0 points.

The Wildcats are making 46.2% of their shots from the field, 2.7% higher than the Seahawks allow to opponents (43.5%).

The Seahawks make 32.1% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

Davidson Leaders

Millie Prior: 11.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 BLK, 58.2 FG%

11.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 BLK, 58.2 FG% Charlise Dunn: 11.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

11.8 PTS, 40.6 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37)

14.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 50.4 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (13-for-37) Issy Morgan: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 55.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Davidson Schedule