How to Watch the Charlotte vs. Charleston Southern Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Charlotte 49ers (6-4) face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-8) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at The Buc Dome. It tips at 6:00 PM ET.
Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Charlotte vs. Charleston Southern Scoring Comparison
- The 49ers score an average of 62.8 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 75.5 the Buccaneers allow.
- Charlotte is 2-0 when it scores more than 75.5 points.
- Charleston Southern's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 62.8 points.
- The Buccaneers average 58.6 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 56.3 the 49ers give up.
- Charleston Southern has a 2-5 record when scoring more than 56.3 points.
- When Charlotte gives up fewer than 58.6 points, it is 6-2.
- The Buccaneers shoot 36.9% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 49ers allow defensively.
- The 49ers shoot 39.9% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Buccaneers allow.
Charlotte Leaders
- Dazia Lawrence: 16.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
- Tracey Hueston: 11.7 PTS, 47.9 FG%
- Jacee Busick: 5.2 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (12-for-25)
- Imani Smith: 4.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)
- Olivia Porter: 5.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
Charlotte Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Mercer
|W 65-58
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ VCU
|L 57-49
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/7/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|W 69-58
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|-
|The Buc Dome
|12/21/2023
|Davidson
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/30/2023
|North Texas
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
