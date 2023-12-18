Charlotte vs. Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 18
Monday's game between the Charlotte 49ers (6-4) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-8) at The Buc Dome should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-55, heavily favoring Charlotte to take home the win. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 18.
The 49ers head into this game after a 69-58 victory against Wake Forest on Thursday.
Charlotte vs. Charleston Southern Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
Charlotte vs. Charleston Southern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Charlotte 71, Charleston Southern 55
Other AAC Predictions
Charlotte Schedule Analysis
- When the 49ers took down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who are ranked No. 170 in our computer rankings, on December 7 by a score of 69-58, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.
- Based on the RPI, the Buccaneers have two losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 56th-most in Division 1.
Charlotte 2023-24 Best Wins
- 69-58 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 170) on December 7
- 50-38 over George Washington (No. 192) on November 25
- 65-58 at home over Mercer (No. 245) on November 29
- 67-51 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 272) on November 14
- 84-35 at home over Tennessee State (No. 330) on November 10
Charlotte Leaders
- Dazia Lawrence: 16.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.2 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
- Tracey Hueston: 11.7 PTS, 47.9 FG%
- Jacee Busick: 5.2 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 48.0 3PT% (12-for-25)
- Imani Smith: 4.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)
- Olivia Porter: 5.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
Charlotte Performance Insights
- The 49ers are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game, with a +65 scoring differential overall. They put up 62.8 points per game (241st in college basketball) and give up 56.3 per contest (58th in college basketball).
