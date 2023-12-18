Campbell vs. Morgan State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Morgan State Bears (4-8) will visit the Campbell Fighting Camels (5-6) after losing seven consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Campbell vs. Morgan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Campbell vs. Morgan State Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Campbell vs. Morgan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Campbell Moneyline
|Morgan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Campbell (-8.5)
|137.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Campbell (-8.5)
|138.5
|-375
|+290
Campbell vs. Morgan State Betting Trends
- Campbell has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- This season, games featuring the Fighting Camels have hit the over just twice.
- Morgan State has covered four times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
- The Bears and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of nine times this season.
