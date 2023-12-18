North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Buncombe County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Buncombe County, North Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hendersonville High School at Asheville High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Asheville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
