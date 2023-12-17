The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-6) face the Georgetown Hoyas (7-1) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at McDonough Gymnasium. This clash will start at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Wake Forest vs. Georgetown Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Wake Forest Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Kelsey Ransom: 15.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Graceann Bennett: 9.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Brianna Scott: 7.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Alex Cowan: 8.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Mya Bembry: 5.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgetown Players to Watch

Ransom: 15.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Bennett: 9.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Scott: 7.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Cowan: 8.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Bembry: 5.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.