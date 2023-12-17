Sunday's game that pits the Georgetown Hoyas (8-1) against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-7) at McDonough Gymnasium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-52 in favor of Georgetown, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Demon Deacons took care of business in their most recent outing 51-46 against Norfolk State on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wake Forest vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: McDonough Gymnasium in Washington, New Hampshire

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 63, Wake Forest 52

Other ACC Predictions

Wake Forest Schedule Analysis

The Demon Deacons took down the No. 181-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Norfolk State Spartans, 51-46, on December 10, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Wake Forest has three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

The Hoyas have tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wake Forest 2023-24 Best Wins

51-46 at home over Norfolk State (No. 181) on December 10

94-66 over Saint Louis (No. 203) on November 20

75-65 at home over Wofford (No. 256) on November 6

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 29.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (12-for-48)

10.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 29.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (12-for-48) Kaia Harrison: 10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

10.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Malaya Cowles: 10.0 PTS, 59.5 FG%

10.0 PTS, 59.5 FG% Alyssa Andrews: 3.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

3.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Alexandria Scruggs: 7.1 PTS, 49.2 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

Wake Forest Performance Insights

The Demon Deacons put up 60.0 points per game (277th in college basketball) while giving up 63.6 per outing (175th in college basketball). They have a -36 scoring differential and have been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.