Will Tommy Tremble Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tommy Tremble was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Trying to find Tremble's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Entering Week 15, Tremble has 14 receptions for 86 yards -- 6.1 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 19 occasions.
Tommy Tremble Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week:
- Ian Thomas (DNP/ankle): 4 Rec; 51 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Adam Thielen (DNP/rest): 85 Rec; 827 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
- Hayden Hurst (DNP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Panthers vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Tremble 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|19
|14
|86
|28
|3
|6.1
Tremble Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|2
|2
|25
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|3
|2
|4
|1
|Week 9
|Colts
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|3
|3
|16
|0
|Week 11
|Cowboys
|3
|1
|4
|1
|Week 12
|@Titans
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 14
|@Saints
|3
|1
|2
|0
