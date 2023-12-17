Who is the team to beat at the top of the SoCon this college hoops season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Samford

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 27-2

9-2 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th

289th Last Game: W 99-93 vs Belmont

Next Game

Opponent: @ Valparaiso

@ Valparaiso Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Western Carolina

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 22-6

8-2 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 146th

146th Strength of Schedule Rank: 308th

308th Last Game: W 70-53 vs South Carolina Upstate

Next Game

Opponent: @ Vanderbilt

@ Vanderbilt Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Furman

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 16-12

5-6 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 163rd

163rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th

138th Last Game: L 117-110 vs Tulane

Next Game

Opponent: Presbyterian

Presbyterian Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. UNC Greensboro

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 18-11

8-2 | 18-11 Overall Rank: 178th

178th Strength of Schedule Rank: 288th

288th Last Game: L 72-65 vs Marshall

Next Game

Opponent: @ High Point

@ High Point Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Chattanooga

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-13

7-3 | 16-13 Overall Rank: 191st

191st Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th

348th Last Game: W 88-72 vs Alabama A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Wofford

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 13-15

6-5 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 192nd

192nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th

155th Last Game: W 105-54 vs Kentucky Christian

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oklahoma State

@ Oklahoma State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Citadel

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 12-16

6-5 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 213th

213th Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th

336th Last Game: L 86-71 vs Charleston (SC)

Next Game

Opponent: @ Notre Dame

@ Notre Dame Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

8. East Tennessee State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 12-17

6-4 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 227th

227th Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th

280th Last Game: W 105-43 vs Tusculum

Next Game

Opponent: UMKC

UMKC Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Mercer

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-22

4-6 | 6-22 Overall Rank: 299th

299th Strength of Schedule Rank: 268th

268th Last Game: W 70-65 vs FGCU

Next Game

Opponent: Queens

Queens Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. VMI

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 0-28

2-10 | 0-28 Overall Rank: 343rd

343rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th

257th Last Game: L 68-49 vs Longwood

Next Game