For people wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, is Sebastian Aho a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

  • Aho has scored in nine of 27 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus five assists.
  • Aho's shooting percentage is 13.3%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have given up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:22 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:20 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 3 2 1 15:51 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:41 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:11 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:44 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 15:16 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 20:07 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 19:25 Away W 4-1

Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

