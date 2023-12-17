The Radford Highlanders (2-7) play the Queens (NC) Royals (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Queens (NC) vs. Radford Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Queens (NC) Players to Watch

Ashlyn Traylor: 16.3 PTS, 6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Taniya Hanner: 10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

10.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 4.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

4.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Olivia Wagner: 4.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Ellie Taylor: 4.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Radford Players to Watch

