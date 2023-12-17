The Carolina Panthers' (1-12) injury report heading into their game against the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) currently includes 15 players on it. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 17 from Bank of America Stadium.

Their last time out, the Panthers lost 28-6 to the New Orleans Saints.

The Falcons were beaten by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-25 in their most recent outing.

Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Amare Barno OLB Illness Questionable Justin McCray OG Calf Out Yetur Gross-Matos OLB Knee Questionable DeShawn Williams DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Marquis Haynes OLB Back Limited Participation In Practice Sam Franklin Jr. S Illness Questionable Xavier Woods S Illness Out Johnny Hekker P Shin Full Participation In Practice Brian Burns OLB Ankle Questionable Hayden Hurst TE Concussion Out Ian Thomas TE Ankle Out Tommy Tremble TE Hip Limited Participation In Practice Taylor Moton OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice D'Shawn Jamison CB Illness Questionable Jammie Robinson S Finger Questionable

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Nathan Landman LB Knee Questionable Kaleb McGary OT Knee Out Younghoe Koo K Illness Questionable Kentavius Street DL Pectoral Out David Onyemata DL Ankle Out Jake Matthews OT Knee Questionable Calais Campbell DL Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Jeff Okudah CB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Chris Lindstrom OG Ankle Questionable Drew Dalman OL Ankle Questionable LaCale London DL Knee Questionable

Other Week 15 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Falcons Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Info: FOX

Panthers Season Insights

Offensively, the Panthers are a bottom-five unit, generating only 270.0 total yards per game (third-worst). On the bright side, they are excelling on the defensive side of the ball, ceding 298.4 total yards per contest (fourth-best).

The Panthers have lots of room to improve, as they rank third-worst in points per game (15.2) this season and second-worst in points surrendered per game (26.2).

On the offensive side of the ball, the Panthers are a bottom-five passing attack, posting only 165.7 passing yards per game (second-worst). On the bright side, they are thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ceding just 175.4 passing yards per contest (third-best).

With 104.3 rushing yards per game on offense, Carolina ranks 21st in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 22nd, allowing 123.0 rushing yards per game.

The Panthers have forced nine turnovers this season and have turned the ball over 17 times, leading to a -8 turnover margin that is third-worst in the NFL.

Panthers vs. Falcons Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Falcons (-3)

Falcons (-3) Moneyline: Falcons (-160), Panthers (+130)

Falcons (-160), Panthers (+130) Total: 33 points

