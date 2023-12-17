The Jackson State Tigers (2-6) face the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET and be available via ESPNU.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

N.C. A&T vs. Jackson State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other N.C. A&T Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

  • Landon Glasper: 18.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Camian Shell: 9.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jeremy Robinson: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nikolaos Chitikoudis: 5.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jackson State Players to Watch

  • Glasper: 18.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shell: 9.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 6.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Robinson: 11.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Chitikoudis: 5.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Kellman-Nicholes: 7.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

N.C. A&T vs. Jackson State Stat Comparison

N.C. A&T Rank N.C. A&T AVG Jackson State AVG Jackson State Rank
297th 68.3 Points Scored 68.9 290th
363rd 92.0 Points Allowed 81.5 344th
363rd 23.3 Rebounds 32.4 218th
348th 5.9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 132nd
157th 7.7 3pt Made 5.8 303rd
241st 12.3 Assists 12.6 223rd
24th 9.3 Turnovers 13.8 309th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.