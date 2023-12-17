How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Jackson State on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-9) play the Jackson State Tigers (3-7) at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 on ESPNU.
N.C. A&T vs. Jackson State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
N.C. A&T Stats Insights
- This season, the Aggies have a 38.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.2% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Tigers' opponents have hit.
- In games N.C. A&T shoots better than 46.5% from the field, it is 1-1 overall.
- The Aggies are the 353rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 241st.
- The Aggies average 68.7 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 81.5 the Tigers give up.
- N.C. A&T is 1-1 when scoring more than 81.5 points.
N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, N.C. A&T scored six more points per game (74.6) than it did when playing on the road (68.6).
- The Aggies allowed 66.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 15.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (81.3).
- When playing at home, N.C. A&T averaged 2.5 more treys per game (9.2) than away from home (6.7). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (30.7%).
N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ High Point
|L 75-62
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/12/2023
|North Carolina Central
|L 67-62
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 85-79
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/17/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|12/30/2023
|@ George Mason
|-
|EagleBank Arena
