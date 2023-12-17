When Miles Sanders hits the gridiron for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 15 matchup versus the Atlanta Falcons (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Sanders will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Miles Sanders score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Sanders has rushed for 399 yards (33.3 per game) on 115 carries with one touchdown.

Sanders has also caught 22 passes for 126 yards (10.5 per game).

Sanders has had one game with a rushing touchdown.

Miles Sanders Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 18 72 0 4 26 0 Week 2 Saints 14 43 0 3 4 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 9 24 1 5 38 0 Week 4 Vikings 13 19 0 3 13 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 32 0 0 0 0 Week 8 Texans 2 0 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Colts 6 39 0 3 22 0 Week 10 @Bears 2 -5 0 2 15 0 Week 11 Cowboys 11 50 0 1 2 0 Week 12 @Titans 15 28 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 8 23 0 1 6 0 Week 14 @Saints 10 74 0 0 0 0

Rep Miles Sanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.