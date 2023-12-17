Miles Sanders will be up against the 15th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Carolina Panthers play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

On the ground, Sanders has collected 399 yards rushing on 115 attempts (33.3 ypg), with one rushing TD. Sanders has collected 126 yards on 22 receptions (10.5 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Sanders and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanders vs. the Falcons

Sanders vs the Falcons (since 2021): 2 GP / 73 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 73 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Falcons during the 2023 season.

Atlanta has allowed five opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

No player has run two or more TDs against the Falcons this season.

Sanders will face the NFL's 15th-ranked run defense this week. The Falcons give up 110.9 yards on the ground per game.

The Falcons' defense is ranked second in the NFL with five rushing TDs allowed so far this year.

Watch Panthers vs Falcons on Fubo!

Miles Sanders Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 30.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Sanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sanders Rushing Insights

Sanders has hit the rushing yards over in four of 12 opportunities (33.3%).

The Panthers have passed 58.3% of the time and run 41.7% this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 340 rushes this season. He's taken 115 of those carries (33.8%).

Sanders has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored one of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (6.2%).

He has 10 red zone carries for 22.7% of the team share (his team runs on 55.7% of its plays in the red zone).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Sanders' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 10 ATT / 74 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.