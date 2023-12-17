Will Jaccob Slavin Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 17?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Washington Capitals, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we expect Jaccob Slavin to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Slavin stats and insights
- In three of 30 games this season, Slavin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Slavin has no points on the power play.
- Slavin's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Slavin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|23:12
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:40
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|21:16
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|20:12
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:41
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|19:54
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|22:46
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:02
|Away
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.