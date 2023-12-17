The Carolina Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis and the Washington Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads play on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's top contributors (26 points), via collected 11 goals and 15 assists.

Martin Necas has chipped in with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists).

Jarvis has 21 points for Carolina, via 10 goals and 11 assists.

Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has given up 15 goals (2.87 goals against average) and recorded 127 saves.

Capitals Players to Watch

Tom Wilson has recorded 10 goals (0.4 per game) and collected seven assists (0.3 per game), taking 3.0 shots per game and shooting 12.5%. This places him among the leaders for Washington with 17 total points (0.6 per game).

Dylan Strome has made a major impact for Washington this season with 17 points (12 goals and five assists).

This season, Ovechkin has five goals and 12 assists for Carolina.

In the crease, Washington's Charlie Lindgren is 6-3-2 this season, compiling 358 saves and allowing 29 goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .925 save percentage (sixth-best in the league).

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 14th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.44 30th 21st 3.27 Goals Allowed 2.85 10th 2nd 34.1 Shots 27.7 29th 1st 25.5 Shots Allowed 30.9 18th 12th 22.77% Power Play % 10% 30th 14th 80.21% Penalty Kill % 80.46% 13th

