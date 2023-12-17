Coming off a defeat last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Washington Capitals (who also lost their most recent game) on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network will air this Hurricanes versus Capitals game.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Capitals Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 21st in goals against, allowing 98 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.

The Hurricanes' 98 total goals (3.3 per game) rank ninth in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Hurricanes have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 32 goals during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 27 11 15 26 16 12 54.3% Martin Necas 30 9 14 23 12 12 37.5% Seth Jarvis 30 10 11 21 8 18 45.3% Teuvo Teravainen 30 11 8 19 13 12 49.5% Stefan Noesen 30 9 10 19 6 7 34.9%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals allow 2.8 goals per game (77 in total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

The Capitals have 66 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Capitals have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players