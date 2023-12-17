As they get ready to square off against the Washington Capitals (14-9-4) on Sunday, December 17 at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Upper Body
Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles
Sonny Milano LW Out Upper Body
Nicklas Backstrom C Out Hip
Evgeny Kuznetsov C Questionable Illness

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Arena: PNC Arena

Hurricanes Season Insights

  • The Hurricanes' 98 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • They have the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at 0.

Capitals Season Insights

  • The Capitals have 66 goals this season (2.4 per game), 31st in the NHL.
  • Washington's total of 77 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is sixth-best in the league.
  • With a goal differential of -11, they are 23rd in the league.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Hurricanes (-250) Capitals (+195) 6

