The Florida Gators (6-3) face the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-9) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Paul Porter Arena. It tips at 3:00 PM ET.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

The Gators score 11.4 fewer points per game (76.3) than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (87.7).

When it scores more than 87.7 points, Florida is 1-1.

Gardner-Webb's record is 0-2 when it gives up fewer than 76.3 points.

The Runnin' Bulldogs record 7.2 fewer points per game (61.5) than the Gators give up (68.7).

Gardner-Webb has a 1-3 record when putting up more than 68.7 points.

Florida has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.5 points.

This year the Runnin' Bulldogs are shooting 36.3% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Gators give up.

The Gators make 43.1% of their shots from the field, 2.9% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 16.1 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

16.1 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Lauren Bailey: 9.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 41 3PT% (25-for-61)

9.9 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 41 3PT% (25-for-61) Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.3 PTS, 7 REB, 45.7 FG%

4.3 PTS, 7 REB, 45.7 FG% Micahla Funderburk: 8.6 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (20-for-64)

8.6 PTS, 31.6 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (20-for-64) Andrea Martinez: 4.7 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

